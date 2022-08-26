Dr. Paul Shuler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Shuler, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Shuler, MD
Dr. Paul Shuler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Shuler's Office Locations
Dr. Paul Shuler801 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 906-3621Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shuler?
Didn't have a visit. Been trying to get an appointment for 2 months. Everything was fine until the day before her appointment. The girl from the back office said they didn't have what they needed. Hi used Dr. While with no problem, twice. Never again.
About Dr. Paul Shuler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316038565
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Genl Hosp-MSU
- McLaren Reg MC
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine East Lansing
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shuler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuler has seen patients for Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shuler speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shuler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.