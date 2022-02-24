Dr. Paul Shupe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shupe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Shupe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Shupe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Ironman Sports Medicine Institute - Memorial City10125 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-1700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Sugar Land17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 486-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Dr. Shupe is fantastic! He did a meniscus root repair on my knee and the whole process went very smoothly. Dr. Shupe is kind and patient and always took time to talk through any concerns I had. I appreciated the support over the months after the surgery and am doing great, I'm well on my way to returning to all of my pre-surgery activities and sports!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Shupe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shupe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shupe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shupe has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shupe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shupe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shupe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shupe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shupe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.