Dr. Paul Sibley, DO

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4.9 (71)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Sibley, DO

Dr. Paul Sibley, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.

Dr. Sibley works at VSAS Orthopaedics in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sibley's Office Locations

    Orthopedics
    1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 110, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 402-5846
    Muhlenberg Office
    2597 Schoenersville Rd Ste 100, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 884-5580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
De Quervain's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Infection Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Dec 15, 2022
    I had carpal tunnel surgery on both hands. Minimal post- surgery discomfort and very quick recovery. I have full function and strength and no longer have tingling, numbness and pain. I highly recommend this skilled and caring doctor and his staff.
    About Dr. Paul Sibley, DO

    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699092858
    Education & Certifications

    • Grandview Hosp &amp; Med Ctr
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
