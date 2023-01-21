Dr. Paul Simic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Simic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Simic, MD
Dr. Paul Simic, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Simic works at
Dr. Simic's Office Locations
-
1
Southern California Orthopedic Institute Lp6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 901-6600
-
2
Southern California Orthopedic Institute3605 Alamo St Ste 200, Simi Valley, CA 93063 Directions (805) 578-8550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Southern California Orthopedic Institute375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 210, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-7015Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simic?
The care I received from Dr. Simic and his team was top notch. The only frustration I had was that it was difficult to get quick appointments, but I'm sure that's due to the fact he is such a skillful hand specialist. My wait was worth it. I was off work for a few months due to a loss of dexterity in my right hand, but now that my sutures are out, I believe I will be able to return to work in short order. Thank you, Dr. Simic, and the SCOI team!
About Dr. Paul Simic, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205867488
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- Weill Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simic accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simic works at
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Simic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.