Overview of Dr. Paul Simic, MD

Dr. Paul Simic, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Simic works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.