Dr. Paul Simic, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.6 (57)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Simic, MD

Dr. Paul Simic, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Simic works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Simic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute Lp
    6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 901-6600
  2. 2
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    3605 Alamo St Ste 200, Simi Valley, CA 93063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 578-8550
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    375 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 210, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 497-7015
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Humerus Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hand Tendon Repair
Humerus Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Hand Tendon Repair

Treatment frequency



Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 21, 2023
    The care I received from Dr. Simic and his team was top notch. The only frustration I had was that it was difficult to get quick appointments, but I'm sure that's due to the fact he is such a skillful hand specialist. My wait was worth it. I was off work for a few months due to a loss of dexterity in my right hand, but now that my sutures are out, I believe I will be able to return to work in short order. Thank you, Dr. Simic, and the SCOI team!
    JT — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Paul Simic, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205867488
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University, Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    • Weill Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Simic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simic accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Simic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Simic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

