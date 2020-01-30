Dr. Paul Sipe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sipe, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Sipe, MD
Dr. Paul Sipe, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Sipe works at
Dr. Sipe's Office Locations
WellSpan Surgical Specialists1601 S QUEEN ST, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 812-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, thorough, patient and kind.
About Dr. Paul Sipe, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
