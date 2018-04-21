Overview

Dr. Paul Skierczynski, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health North Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Skierczynski works at IU Health Methodist Medical Plaza North in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Cancer and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.