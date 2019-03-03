Overview of Dr. Paul Smiley, MD

Dr. Paul Smiley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They completed their fellowship with Lahey Clin Med Center



Dr. Smiley works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.