Dr. Paul Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Smith, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Santa Monica Dermatology Medical Group2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 990W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-4484
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. smith for almost 3 years now.I drive 2 1/2 hours every 5 weeks to see him and I would seriously drive 5 hours or even out of state to see him. He listens to me and has helped me with my issue since no other doctor has seemed to help out. I have acne rosacea with rhinophyma and we have created a regimen for me to take when I feel like I'm getting an outbreak and it has prevented me from getting another serious outbreak again. Dr. Smith is a lifesaver to me and and I am truly thankful for him and his staff. You won't be disappointed if you go there. Thank you so much Dr. Smith and staff P.s. my boys love going there while I get my ipl treatment.
About Dr. Paul Smith, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
