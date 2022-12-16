Overview

Dr. Paul Smith III, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Holy Family College and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Smith III works at Paul G Smith Jr DO PC in Cleveland, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.