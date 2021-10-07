Overview of Dr. Paul Smith, MD

Dr. Paul Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reconstruction and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.