Overview

Dr. Paul Smucker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine Indianapolis, Indiana and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Smucker works at Orthopedic Center Of Illinois, Springfield, IL in Jacksonville, IL with other offices in Springfield, IL, Lincoln, IL and South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.