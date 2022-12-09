Dr. Paul Smucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Smucker, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Smucker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine Indianapolis, Indiana and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.
Locations
Passavant Area Hospital1600 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Directions (217) 243-5831Tuesday10:00am - 10:00pmWednesday10:00am - 10:00pmThursday10:00am - 10:00pmFriday10:00am - 10:00pmSaturday10:00am - 10:00pmSunday10:00am - 10:00pm
Opthalmology Center of Illinois1301 S KOKE MILL RD, Springfield, IL 62711 Directions (217) 547-9100
Lincoln Family Medical Center Rotation515 N College St, Lincoln, IL 62656 Directions (217) 547-9100
South Bend Orthopedic Associates53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 247-9441Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shcmucker knows his business and explains everything ahead of time I have seen him several times and he has worked on my back several times and I trust him
About Dr. Paul Smucker, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1952380743
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Science Center, Denver, Colorado
- Indiana University School Of Medicine Indianapolis, Indiana
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
