Dr. Paul Sommer, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Sommer, DPM
Dr. Paul Sommer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Demotte, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.
Dr. Sommer's Office Locations
1
Demotte Physicians Inc.520 8th Ave Ne, Demotte, IN 46310 Directions (219) 987-2700
2
Paul G. Sommer Dpm PC1610 Pointe Dr, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (219) 477-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very good with my senior citizen clients I am a caregiver for. All the staff are pleasant, and helpful. Would highly recommend this podiatry office recommend!
About Dr. Paul Sommer, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mountain City Hosp-E Tenn State U
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
