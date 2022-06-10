See All Podiatric Surgeons in Demotte, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Sommer, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Demotte, IN
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Sommer, DPM

Dr. Paul Sommer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Demotte, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.

Dr. Sommer works at Family Foot & Ankle Clinic in Demotte, IN with other offices in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sommer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Demotte Physicians Inc.
    520 8th Ave Ne, Demotte, IN 46310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 987-2700
  2. 2
    Paul G. Sommer Dpm PC
    1610 Pointe Dr, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 477-3668

Hospital Affiliations
  • Northwest Health- Porter

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 10, 2022
    He is very good with my senior citizen clients I am a caregiver for. All the staff are pleasant, and helpful. Would highly recommend this podiatry office recommend!
    Tiffany — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Sommer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639212285
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mountain City Hosp-E Tenn State U
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Sommer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sommer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sommer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sommer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sommer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sommer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sommer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sommer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sommer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sommer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

