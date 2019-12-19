Overview of Dr. Paul Spiegl, MD

Dr. Paul Spiegl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Spiegl works at Perimeter Orthopedics, P.C. in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.