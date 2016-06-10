Dr. Paul Spilotro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spilotro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Spilotro, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Spilotro, MD
Dr. Paul Spilotro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Zeeland, MI. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Spilotro works at
Dr. Spilotro's Office Locations
Zeeland Community Hospital8333 Felch St Ste 100, Zeeland, MI 49464 Directions (616) 748-2850
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spilotro?
Just a wonderful wonderful pediatrician! Such a good doctor! We love him!
About Dr. Paul Spilotro, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spilotro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spilotro accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spilotro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spilotro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spilotro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spilotro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spilotro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.