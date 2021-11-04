Dr. Paul Spinka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Spinka, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Spinka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1839 Sonoma St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 244-0654
-
2
Mercy Medical Center Redding2175 Rosaline Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 225-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
great doctor, from wonderfamily of doctors
About Dr. Paul Spinka, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1457340937
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Med Ctr
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Frequently Asked Questions
