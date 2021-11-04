Overview

Dr. Paul Spinka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.