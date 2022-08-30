Overview of Dr. Paul Sponseller, MD

Dr. Paul Sponseller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.



Dr. Sponseller works at Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Spine Fracture Treatment and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.