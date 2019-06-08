Dr. Paul Spring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Spring, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Spring, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Spring works at
Locations
ENT Specialists of Metairie4315 Houma Blvd Ste 401, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 889-5335Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Spring Ent. LLC3901 Houma Blvd Ste 500, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Spring. He really takes his time and listens to you. He goes to all lengths to figure out the problem.
About Dr. Paul Spring, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1356431845
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Ohio State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
