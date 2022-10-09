Overview of Dr. Paul Stafford, MD

Dr. Paul Stafford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Lsu Med Center



Dr. Stafford works at Pierremont Cardiology in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.