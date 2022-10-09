Dr. Paul Stafford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stafford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Stafford, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Stafford, MD
Dr. Paul Stafford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their fellowship with Lsu Med Center
Dr. Stafford works at
Dr. Stafford's Office Locations
Pierremont Cardiology1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Christus Coushatta Health Care Center
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Put my mind at ease and I felt heard
About Dr. Paul Stafford, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1396735759
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Med Center
- Lsu Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stafford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stafford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stafford using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stafford has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stafford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stafford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.