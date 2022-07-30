Overview

Dr. Paul Stahls, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University Medical School and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Stahls works at Ochsner Health Center - Mandeville in Covington, LA with other offices in Mandeville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.