Dr. Paul Stahls, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Stahls, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University Medical School and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Locations
Covington Cardiovascular Care1006 S Harrison St, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 871-4140Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Cardiovascular Care - Mandeville201 Saint Ann Dr Ste B, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 871-4140Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative, very professional, easy to talk to ! His staff is also excellent!
About Dr. Paul Stahls, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1508057530
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology - Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Chief Resident - Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Ochsner Clin Fnd/Ochsner Hosp
- Ross University Medical School
- Texas A&M University
