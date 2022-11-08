Dr. Paul Stanton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Stanton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital South and Stillwater Medical Center.
Adult Gastroenterology Assocs6465 S Yale Ave Ste 1002, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 481-4700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Adult Gastroenterology Associates4200 E Skelly Dr Ste 700, Tulsa, OK 74135 Directions (918) 438-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Health System
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Stillwater Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Paul Stanton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Hsc
- Ok University College Med
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Stanton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanton has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.