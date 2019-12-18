Dr. Paul Starker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Starker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy At Overlook Medical Centey11 Overlook Rd, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 273-1493
- Overlook Medical Center
Dr. Paul M. Starker is definitely one of the VERY BEST surgeons anywhere . I had needed two operations to correct a triple hernia - including an extremely rare , bilateral inguinoscrotal hernia which contained hard tissue from my left kidney . After researching and meeting with the very best surgeons in both N.J. and N.Y. , I selected Dr. Paul M. Starker to do my required , complex surgery . Dr. Starker explained to me very clearly what would be involved - including the percentages for an adverse outcome . He reminded me of those percentages on the morning of my very rare , complex surgery . However , he had conducted superb pre-op testing and preparation , and his first surgery on me was completely successful ! Dr. Starker then monitored my recovery until he completed the second surgery , also very successfully . " THANK YOU , DR. PAUL M. STARKER , YOU ' RE THE VERY BEST OF THE BEST ! ! ! " Frank P. Cunder
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- General Surgery
Dr. Starker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Starker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Starker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Starker has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Starker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starker.
