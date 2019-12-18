Overview of Dr. Paul Starker, MD

Dr. Paul Starker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Starker works at Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy At Overlook Medical Centey in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.