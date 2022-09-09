See All Podiatric Surgeons in Grapevine, TX
Dr. Paul Steinke, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.1 (14)
Map Pin Small Grapevine, TX
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Steinke, DPM

Dr. Paul Steinke, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine At Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.

Dr. Steinke works at Foot & Ankle Associates Of North Texas in Grapevine, TX with other offices in Keller, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Steinke's Office Locations

    Foot and Ankle Associates of North Texas
    2421 Ira E Woods Ave Ste 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 416-6155
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Foot and Ankle Associates of North Texas
    816 Keller Pkwy Ste 101, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 416-6155
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Texas True Choice
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 09, 2022
    Dr. Steinke and his staff took great care of me with this very successful procedure. His office is run very efficiently. The staff is professional and friendly. I am thrilled to have my bunion corrected. I highly recommend Dr. Steinke, he's an excellent surgeon. He took the time to answer all my questions and concerns. I love the access to viewing all my x-rays and appointment notes on the patient portal site.
    Deborah — Sep 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Steinke, DPM
    About Dr. Paul Steinke, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578709648
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Wi Hosp-William S Middleton Va Hosp|William S Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital|William S Middleton VA Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine At Rosalind Franklin University
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Steinke, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

