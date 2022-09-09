Dr. Paul Steinke, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Steinke, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Steinke, DPM
Dr. Paul Steinke, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine At Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Steinke's Office Locations
Foot and Ankle Associates of North Texas2421 Ira E Woods Ave Ste 100, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 416-6155Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Foot and Ankle Associates of North Texas816 Keller Pkwy Ste 101, Keller, TX 76248 Directions (817) 416-6155Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Steinke and his staff took great care of me with this very successful procedure. His office is run very efficiently. The staff is professional and friendly. I am thrilled to have my bunion corrected. I highly recommend Dr. Steinke, he's an excellent surgeon. He took the time to answer all my questions and concerns. I love the access to viewing all my x-rays and appointment notes on the patient portal site.
About Dr. Paul Steinke, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1578709648
Education & Certifications
- U Wi Hosp-William S Middleton Va Hosp|William S Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital|William S Middleton VA Hosp
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine At Rosalind Franklin University
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
