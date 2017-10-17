Overview of Dr. Paul Stephen, MD

Dr. Paul Stephen, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Stephen works at Norwood Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.