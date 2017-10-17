See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Paul Stephen, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Stephen, MD

Dr. Paul Stephen, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Stephen works at Norwood Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stephen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Norwood Clinic
    2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 250-6006
  2. 2
    American Sleep Medicine
    157 Resource Center Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 408-7499

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Edema
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Sleep Apnea
Pulmonary Edema
Low Blood Oxygen Level

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Oct 17, 2017
    I have had the pleasure of seeing Dr stephens for over 10 years. He takes time to listen to and answers everything you ask him. He is super at diagnosing problems. His bed side matter is awesome. I have never had a bad moment with him on my visits. If i could have this doctor for all my medical needs i definately would. choose him. One visit to him and you will not want to see another doctor.
    sherry ferguson in vincent, al — Oct 17, 2017
    About Dr. Paul Stephen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619916475
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Internship
    • CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Stephen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephen works at Norwood Clinic in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Stephen’s profile.

    Dr. Stephen has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

