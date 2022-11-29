See All Dermatologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Paul Stevenson

Dermatology
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Paul Stevenson is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Stevenson works at The Eye Associates in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Zephyrhills, FL, Lutz, FL, Bradenton, FL and Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Eye Associates
    2111 BEE RIDGE RD, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 923-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic
    6719 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Advanced Dermatology/Cosmtc Sgy
    17513 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 868-5200
  4. 4
    Bradenton Office
    2101 61st St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 792-2020
  5. 5
    Riverchase Dermatology - Port Charlotte
    2525 Harbor Blvd Ste 310, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 235-1630

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Birthmark
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Granuloma of Skin
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Cheilitis
Adenocarcinoma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atypical Mole
Basosquamous Carcinoma
Bedsores
Boil
Bullous Pemphigoid
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Cyst
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatomyositis
Erythema Toxicum
Excessive Sweating
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions
Hives
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Lichen Planus
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Allergic Skin Diseases
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Persistent Acrodermatitis
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Rash
Scabies
Scleroderma
Seborrhoea
Skin Allergy
Skin Diseases
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous
Skin Diseases, Viral
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Sunburn
Systemic Sclerosis
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
Vitiligo
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Paul Stevenson

    • Dermatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
