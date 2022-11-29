Dr. Paul Stevenson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Stevenson
Overview
Dr. Paul Stevenson is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
The Eye Associates2111 BEE RIDGE RD, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 923-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic6719 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions
Advanced Dermatology/Cosmtc Sgy17513 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Lutz, FL 33548 Directions (813) 868-5200
Bradenton Office2101 61st St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 792-2020
Riverchase Dermatology - Port Charlotte2525 Harbor Blvd Ste 310, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 235-1630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to dermatologists for over the past 40 years and Dr. Stevenson is the best I've been to so far. Very personable and answers any questions you might have.
About Dr. Paul Stevenson
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Stevenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevenson accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevenson has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.