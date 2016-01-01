See All Ophthalmologists in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Paul Stewart, MD

Ophthalmology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Stewart, MD

Dr. Paul Stewart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. 

Dr. Stewart works at Eye Center of Texas in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Pasadena, TX and Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy, Keratitis and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stewart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Center of Texas
    6565 West Loop S Ste 530, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 797-1010
  2. 2
    Memorial Hermann Surgery Kirby Glen
    2459 S Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 529-8600
  3. 3
    Eye Center of Texas - Pasadena
    4415 CRENSHAW RD, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 977-8800
  4. 4
    455 E Medical Center Blvd Ste 110, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 277-1010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Paul Stewart, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1508028523
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stewart has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy, Keratitis and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Stewart has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

