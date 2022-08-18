Dr. Paul Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Stewart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Stewart, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Stewart works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Associates2000 WELLNESS WAY, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 384-5101
-
2
Pulmonary Associates - N. Las Vegas1815 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste 203, N Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 384-5101
-
3
Thomas Dermatology-seven Hills870 Seven Hills Dr Ste 102, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 384-5101
-
4
Orthopaedic Specialists of Nevada7200 Cathedral Rock Dr Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 384-5101
Hospital Affiliations
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stewart?
I am so happy to have Dotor Stewart for my Pulmonary doctor! He is the very BEST Doctor that I have ever had in Las Vegas, NV. He reads all of your paper work in front of you and you will get a complete printout of your medical history. Everything! First doctor that I have ever seen that cares so much! We appreciate all what he has done for me. 5 Stars for excellent he is one in a million and I am so glad to have him for my doctor.
About Dr. Paul Stewart, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1548296403
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Davis-Sacramento Me
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart works at
Dr. Stewart has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.