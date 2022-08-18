Overview

Dr. Paul Stewart, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Stewart works at Pulmonary Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in N Las Vegas, NV and Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.