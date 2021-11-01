Dr. Paul Stoopack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoopack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Stoopack, MD
Dr. Paul Stoopack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center.
Laboratory Corporation of America600 Pavonia Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 216-3065
Palisades Medical Center7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 216-3065
Jersey City Medical Center355 Grand St, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 216-3065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Christ Hospital
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Great doctor. Compassionate, humble spirit, knowledgeable in his trade, appears to love what he does and he takes time with his patients. Just some of his many traits. I'm sure he has more
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Diagnostic Radiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Stoopack has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoopack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
