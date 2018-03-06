Dr. Paul Stratte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stratte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Stratte, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Stratte, MD
Dr. Paul Stratte, MD is an Urology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital, Shasta Regional Medical Center and Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Stratte works at
Dr. Stratte's Office Locations
Redding Urologic Associates2624 Edith Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 241-3316Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Oroville Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
- Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Arrived by ambulance at Mercy Medical Center with 12-14 mm kidney stone and life threatening septicemia. Fortunately, Dr. Stratte was on call and inserted a stent then admitted me to ICU for almost 5 days for excellent care. He educated my husband and son concerning my very grave condition and assisted them in making proper choices for my care. He coordinated lithotripsy care to dissolve the kidney stone and provided excellent follow up care. He literally saved my life. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Paul Stratte, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1093880619
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stratte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stratte accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stratte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stratte has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stratte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stratte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stratte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stratte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stratte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.