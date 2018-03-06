Overview of Dr. Paul Stratte, MD

Dr. Paul Stratte, MD is an Urology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital, Shasta Regional Medical Center and Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Stratte works at Redding Urologic Associates in Redding, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.