Dr. Paul Strodtbeck, MD
Dr. Paul Strodtbeck, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Saddleback Medical Group24411 Health Center Dr, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (866) 592-2199
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Strodbeck and his staff were both friendly and professional. The doctor listened Carefully to what I was saying, asked questions and took care of the issue I was experiencing.
- English, Spanish
- Mt Carmel Med Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Dr. Strodtbeck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strodtbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strodtbeck speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Strodtbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strodtbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strodtbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strodtbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.