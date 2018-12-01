Overview of Dr. Paul Strohmayer, MD

Dr. Paul Strohmayer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They completed their residency with University Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School



Dr. Strohmayer works at Lake County Surgeons PC in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Lindenhurst, IL and Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.