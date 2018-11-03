Dr. Paul Sufka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sufka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sufka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Sufka, MD
Dr. Paul Sufka, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hudson Hospital and Clinic and Regions Hospital.
Dr. Sufka works at
Dr. Sufka's Office Locations
Healthpartners Specialty Center401 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 254-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Riverway Clinic - Anoka601 Jacob Ln, Anoka, MN 55303 Directions (763) 587-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hudson Hospital and Clinic
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Too often in life we get busy and do not take the time to acknowledge those who make a difference. Dr. Sufka is an incredible rheumatologist. He thrives on the latest research, takes into account the clinical picture in addition to labs, and he also listens. His team is also responsive and kind. So thankful to have been referred to him.
About Dr. Paul Sufka, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1962695023
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sufka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sufka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sufka has seen patients for Raynaud's Disease and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sufka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sufka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sufka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sufka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sufka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.