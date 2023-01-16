Dr. Paul Suh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Suh, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Suh, MD
Dr. Paul Suh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maria Parham Medical Center, Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Suh works at
Dr. Suh's Office Locations
1
Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina Wakefield Office11200 Governor Manly Way Ste 309, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 562-9410Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 9:00pmSunday8:00am - 9:00pm
2
Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina Henderson Office200 W Parkview Dr Ste B, Henderson, NC 27536 Directions (252) 430-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Orthonc847 Wake Forest Business Park Ste 202, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (979) 703-1909
4
Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina2605 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 320, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 562-9410
5
Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina101 Conner Dr Ste 200, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 929-7796
Hospital Affiliations
- Maria Parham Medical Center
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
2008 I was so sick, Dr Suh performed a neck fusion, replaced my 5th & 6th vertebrae, I’m still going strong I truly recommend doctor SUH
About Dr. Paul Suh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1730108721
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
Dr. Suh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suh accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suh works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
