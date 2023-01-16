See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Paul Suh, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Suh, MD

Dr. Paul Suh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maria Parham Medical Center, Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Suh works at Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Henderson, NC, Wake Forest, NC and Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Suh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina Wakefield Office
    11200 Governor Manly Way Ste 309, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 562-9410
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina Henderson Office
    200 W Parkview Dr Ste B, Henderson, NC 27536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 430-6500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Orthonc
    847 Wake Forest Business Park Ste 202, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 703-1909
  4. 4
    Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina
    2605 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 320, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 562-9410
  5. 5
    Orthopaedic Specialists of North Carolina
    101 Conner Dr Ste 200, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 929-7796

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maria Parham Medical Center
  • Rex Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain

Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 16, 2023
    2008 I was so sick, Dr Suh performed a neck fusion, replaced my 5th & 6th vertebrae, I’m still going strong I truly recommend doctor SUH
    Dorothy McDaniel — Jan 16, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Suh, MD
    About Dr. Paul Suh, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730108721
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Toronto
    Internship
    • University of North Carolina Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Suh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

