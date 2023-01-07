Overview of Dr. Paul Sullivan, DPM

Dr. Paul Sullivan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Sullivan works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.