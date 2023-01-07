See All Podiatrists in Marlton, NJ
Dr. Paul Sullivan, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (70)
Map Pin Small Marlton, NJ
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Sullivan, DPM

Dr. Paul Sullivan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Sullivan works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations

    Rothman Orthopaedics
    999 Route 73 N Ste 301, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 321-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 07, 2023
    I was very pleased with seeing Dr. Sullivan he explained to me what was going on with my ankle & foot & recommended a solution to the problem in trying first before maybe having to maybe look at surgery as he was a bit concerned about my injury. He clearly showed care & concern which I appreciate. Thank you doctor, I will follow his recommendations & if it has to come down to getting surgery as he brought up I will do it. Thanks again. : )
    Karen Daniels — Jan 07, 2023
    About Dr. Paul Sullivan, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1417953647
    Residency
• Kennedy Memorial Hospitals

    • Kennedy Memorial Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Sullivan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Marlton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sullivan’s profile.

    Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.

