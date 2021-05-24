Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Summers, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Summers, MD
Dr. Paul Summers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Summers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Summers' Office Locations
-
1
University of Utah Neuropsychiatric Institute50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2719
- 2 5889, Salt Lake City, UT 84158 Directions (801) 581-7092
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Summers?
The absolute best doctor I’ve been to. So helpful and willing to listen to concerns. I struggled with recurrent yeast infections for a year until I went to him and he’s helped me manage them ever since. Has a good balance of using medicine and natural approaches.
About Dr. Paul Summers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1588744494
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Summers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Summers works at
Dr. Summers has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pap Smear and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Summers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.