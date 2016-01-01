Dr. Paul Sunderhaus, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sunderhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sunderhaus, DPM
Overview of Dr. Paul Sunderhaus, DPM
Dr. Paul Sunderhaus, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunderhaus' Office Locations
- 1 1587 N Bolton Ave, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 445-9210
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Sunderhaus, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1669449260
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sunderhaus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sunderhaus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sunderhaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sunderhaus has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sunderhaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sunderhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sunderhaus.
