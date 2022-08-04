See All Rheumatologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Paul Sutej, MD

Rheumatology
3.9 (70)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Paul Sutej, MD

Dr. Paul Sutej, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.

Dr. Sutej works at Arthritis and Rheumatology of GA in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sutej's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis and Rheumatology of GA
    980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 220, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-5956
  2. 2
    Emory University Hospital Midtown
    550 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 686-4411
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Fibromyalgia
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Felty's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Sutej, MD

    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053353052
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U NC Sch Med
    Internship
    • Baragwanath
    Medical Education
    • U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Sutej, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutej is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sutej has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sutej accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sutej has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sutej works at Arthritis and Rheumatology of GA in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sutej’s profile.

    Dr. Sutej has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutej on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutej. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutej.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutej, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutej appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

