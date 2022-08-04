Overview of Dr. Paul Sutej, MD

Dr. Paul Sutej, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Sutej works at Arthritis and Rheumatology of GA in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.