Dr. Paul Sutera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Sutera, MD
Dr. Paul Sutera, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sutera's Office Locations
Bullhead City Office2767 Silver Creek Rd Ste A, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 704-6741
Hospice Compassus - Bullhead City2755 Silver Creek Rd Ste 211, Bullhead City, AZ 86442 Directions (928) 763-6433
Hospital Affiliations
- Western Arizona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Sutera, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1740270750
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CATANIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Sutera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutera has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutera.
