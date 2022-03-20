See All Ophthalmologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Paul Svitra, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Paul Svitra, MD

Dr. Paul Svitra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Duke Eye Ctr

Dr. Svitra works at Paul P Svitra MD in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Ischemia, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Svitra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmology Retina, Macula and Diabetic Eye Care
    3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 203, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 327-0505
  2. 2
    Paul P Svitra MD
    70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 409, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 825-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Ischemia
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Retinal Ischemia
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Vitreoretinal Surgery

Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 20, 2022
    His examinations are thorough and he spends all the time necessary to address my questions and concerns. Over many years, I have always felt confident with his care in each and every visit, and can attest that his other patients also regard him very highly.
    About Dr. Paul Svitra, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Lithuanian
    NPI Number
    • 1730230533
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke Eye Ctr
    Residency
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Nyuigraduate School-Neurophysiology
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Svitra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svitra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Svitra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Svitra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Svitra has seen patients for Retinal Ischemia, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Svitra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Svitra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svitra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Svitra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Svitra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

