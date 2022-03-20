Dr. Paul Svitra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svitra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Svitra, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Svitra, MD
Dr. Paul Svitra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Duke Eye Ctr
Dr. Svitra's Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmology Retina, Macula and Diabetic Eye Care3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 203, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 327-0505
-
2
Paul P Svitra MD70 E Sunrise Hwy Ste 409, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 825-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
His examinations are thorough and he spends all the time necessary to address my questions and concerns. Over many years, I have always felt confident with his care in each and every visit, and can attest that his other patients also regard him very highly.
About Dr. Paul Svitra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Lithuanian
- 1730230533
Education & Certifications
- Duke Eye Ctr
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Nyuigraduate School-Neurophysiology
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Svitra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Svitra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Svitra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Svitra has seen patients for Retinal Ischemia, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Svitra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Svitra speaks Lithuanian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Svitra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svitra.
