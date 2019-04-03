Overview of Dr. Paul Swanson, MD

Dr. Paul Swanson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.



Dr. Swanson works at Hematology Oncology Assoc. of the Treasure Coast in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Anemia and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.