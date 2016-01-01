Overview

Dr. Paul Sweeney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgton Hospital, Central Maine Medical Center, Cheshire Medical Center, Franklin Memorial Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Houlton Regional Hospital, Maine Medical Center, Mainegeneral Medical Center, Memorial Hospital, Mid Coast Hospital, Northern Light Mercy Hospital, Pen Bay Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care, St. Joseph Hospital, Stephens Memorial Hospital, Waldo County General Hospital and York Hospital.



Dr. Sweeney works at Maine Medical Partners Mainehealth Cardiology in Scarborough, ME with other offices in Portland, ME and Norway, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.