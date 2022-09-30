Dr. Paul Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sweeney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Sweeney, MD
Dr. Paul Sweeney, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Sweeney works at
Dr. Sweeney's Office Locations
Advanced Rheumatology of South Florida3659 S Miami Ave Ste 3005, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 860-6260Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Preferred Care Partners
- Simply Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He explained everything on my first visit
About Dr. Paul Sweeney, MD
- 1174693345
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- M'aimonides Med Ctr
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sweeney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sweeney speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.
