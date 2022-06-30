Dr. Paul Sykes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sykes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sykes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Sykes, MD
Dr. Paul Sykes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Dr. Sykes works at
Dr. Sykes' Office Locations
Longmont Clinic Lab1925 Mountain View Ave, Longmont, CO 80501 Directions (303) 776-1234Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sykes, is very caring, listens to me, asks questions and works with me for the best solutions for my autoimmune condition. My husband also sees him for memory issues and he was very proactive in getting him the help he needed. His staff are always kind a caring. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Sykes.
About Dr. Paul Sykes, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- University Of Southern Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
