Overview of Dr. Paul Szwejbka, MD

Dr. Paul Szwejbka, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Szwejbka works at Cumberland Neurology in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.