Dr. Paul Szwejbka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szwejbka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Szwejbka, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Szwejbka, MD
Dr. Paul Szwejbka, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Szwejbka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Szwejbka's Office Locations
-
1
Cumberland Neurology P.A.4140 Ferncreek Dr Ste 401, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Directions (910) 323-0179
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szwejbka?
Dr Szwejbka has been an absolute wonderful doctor for me. I'm used to dr's calling me crazy due to my history of anxiety but he believed what I said, understood my concerns & not only immediately put in tests for my brain but he put in tests to help me rule out other health issues too. I was a little hesitant the first time I met him because he is pretty straight-forward and I can get a bit chatty. But I see he's just focused, he cares about being efficient and sufficient. He is truly awesome.
About Dr. Paul Szwejbka, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1366447757
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szwejbka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szwejbka accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szwejbka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szwejbka works at
Dr. Szwejbka has seen patients for Migraine, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szwejbka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Szwejbka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szwejbka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szwejbka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szwejbka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.