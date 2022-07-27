See All Dermatologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Paul Takiguchi, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (7)
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Paul Takiguchi, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.

Dr. Takiguchi works at Greg K Sakamoto MD LLC in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI.

Locations

    Greg K Sakamoto MD LLC
    550 S Beretania St Ste 603, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 447-7454
    Paul S Takiguchi MD Inc
    98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 550, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 487-0083

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2022
    Excellent treatment and good medical aftercare.
    Goforbroke — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Takiguchi, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134187602
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    • Dermatology
