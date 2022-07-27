Dr. Takiguchi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Takiguchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Takiguchi, MD is a Dermatologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Dr. Takiguchi works at
Locations
Greg K Sakamoto MD LLC550 S Beretania St Ste 603, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 447-7454
Paul S Takiguchi MD Inc98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 550, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-0083
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent treatment and good medical aftercare.
About Dr. Paul Takiguchi, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Dermatology
