Dr. Paul Tamanaha, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Tamanaha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Southwest Contemporary Women's Care2550 E Guadalupe Rd Ste 109, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (548) 005-4252
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tamanaha is one of my favorite doctors. He is kind and gentle. Very knowledgeable. He listens to me. I trust him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
