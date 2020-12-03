Overview of Dr. Paul Tamanaha, MD

Dr. Paul Tamanaha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Tamanaha works at Southwest Contemporary Women's Care in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.