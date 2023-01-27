See All Ophthalmologists in Woodbury, MN
Dr. Paul Tani, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Tani, MD

Dr. Paul Tani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with United Hospital.

Dr. Tani works at Minnesota Eye Consultants in Woodbury, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Tani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Woodbury Office
    7125 Tamarack Rd Ste 100, Woodbury, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 748-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 27, 2023
    Would love to refer, but he is retiring
    Thomas Winegarden — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Paul Tani, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932171105
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    • U Minn Hosps
    Internship
    • U Minn Hosps
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Tani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tani accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tani works at Minnesota Eye Consultants in Woodbury, MN. View the full address on Dr. Tani’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tani.

