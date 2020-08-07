Dr. Paul Tarantino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarantino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tarantino, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Tarantino, MD
Dr. Paul Tarantino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Dr. Tarantino's Office Locations
Tarantino Cho Eye Center806 Landmark Dr Ste 114, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 590-9260Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Back in 2018 I needed Cataract Surgery,my brother recommended Dr. Tarantino, he did a great job & has been taking care of my eyes every since. He and his team are currently monitoring my Glaucoma due to Diabetes, very friendly & informative.
About Dr. Paul Tarantino, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
- LSU Medical Center of New Orleans
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Loyola
Dr. Tarantino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarantino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarantino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarantino has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarantino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarantino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarantino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarantino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarantino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.