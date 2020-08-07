Overview of Dr. Paul Tarantino, MD

Dr. Paul Tarantino, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.



Dr. Tarantino works at Tarantino Cho Eye Center in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.