Overview of Dr. Paul Tartell, MD

Dr. Paul Tartell, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Tartell works at Paul Tartell, MD, PL in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.