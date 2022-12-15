See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Paul Tartter, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (30)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Paul Tartter, MD

Dr. Paul Tartter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Tartter works at Comprehensive Breast Center in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tartter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Comprehensive Breast Center
    1790 Broadway Fl 8, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 664-9323
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Breast Center
    425 W 59th St # 7A, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai West

Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Guardian
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr Tartter was the absolute best. Kind, so smart, wonderful bedside manner. I saw him for many years and sent my mom to him when she got a cancer diagnosis. He actually saved her from a wrongful mastectomy. I am so sad he retired but hope he's enjoying every minute.
    Jenniferclem — Dec 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paul Tartter, MD
    About Dr. Paul Tartter, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346229366
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Tartter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tartter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tartter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tartter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tartter works at Comprehensive Breast Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tartter’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tartter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tartter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tartter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tartter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

