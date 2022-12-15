Dr. Paul Tartter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tartter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tartter, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Tartter, MD
Dr. Paul Tartter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Tartter works at
Dr. Tartter's Office Locations
The Comprehensive Breast Center1790 Broadway Fl 8, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 664-9323Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Comprehensive Breast Center425 W 59th St # 7A, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 523-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tartter was the absolute best. Kind, so smart, wonderful bedside manner. I saw him for many years and sent my mom to him when she got a cancer diagnosis. He actually saved her from a wrongful mastectomy. I am so sad he retired but hope he's enjoying every minute.
About Dr. Paul Tartter, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346229366
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Dr. Tartter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tartter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tartter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tartter works at
Dr. Tartter speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tartter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tartter.
