Dr. Paul Tebbe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tebbe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Tebbe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Paul Tebbe, MD
Dr. Paul Tebbe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dr. Tebbe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tebbe's Office Locations
-
1
Osler Medical Inc8057 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 435-9800
-
2
Pediatrics In Brevard134 South Woods Dr, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 636-3066
-
3
Holiday Suntree7332 Office Park Pl Ste 103, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 435-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tebbe?
Been coming to Dr Tebbes office for almost 20 years. And that’s not by chance either. He’s good at what he does and that’s why we continue to come back. People are quick to write a bad review but people never write a good review. That’s what I’m seeing here with the other reviews. I just wanted people to know Dr Tebbe is a professional in every way possible.
About Dr. Paul Tebbe, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1235139973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tebbe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tebbe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tebbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tebbe works at
Dr. Tebbe speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tebbe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tebbe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tebbe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tebbe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.